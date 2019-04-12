|
|
ROSEMAY CREEM
DONADIO, 77
FROSTPROOF - Rosemary Creem Donadio, 77, of Frostproof, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her residence.
She was born December 21, 1941 in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Charles and Marion (Crawford) Creem. She has been a resident of the area since 1972, coming from Clinton, Connecticut and was an Insurance Biller for Florida Hospital.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Avirett and her husband Joseph of Lake Wales, FL, Vicki Baerhold and her husband Michael of Frostproof, FL, Becky Donadio of Frostproof, FL; son, Keith Donadio and his wife Marjorie of Wake Forest, NC; sister, Elizabeth Rogers and her husband Allan of Frostproof, FL; brother, Charles Creem and his wife Patti of Unity, NH; sister-in-law, Marilyn Thornton of Frostproof, FL; 5 grandchildren, Brett Baerhold, Kevin Donadio, Kyle Donadio, Sean Baerhold, Ryan Donadio; and 1 great-grandchild, Draegan Baerhold.
Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Frostproof, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019