DAVENPORT - Our beloved Rossana Perez DVM passed away Friday morning, July 31, 2020 in a tragic car accident.

She was the Medical Director at Veterinary Health Associates in Winter Haven FL.

A beautiful and happy soul, she touched the lives of many people and left this world a happier and better place to live in.

We love you. Your memory will live in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, 5-9 pm with a service at 7pm at Funeraria Porta Coeli, 2801 E Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34743. 407-846-2804. Graveside service will follow in Osceola Memory Gardens Cem-etery from 9am to 12:30 pm.



