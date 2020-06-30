ROY

BROOKS



LAKELAND - Roy Brooks, son of Joe and Birdie Brooks, passed away at the age of 88 on 6/25/20.

Roy and his wife of 64 years had two sons, Donald (1956-2013) and Rodney (1958). They owned and operated RB cycling from 1979 to 2000 and won numerous awards and races, as well as setting national records. He was a member of Brea Baptist church.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Carolann, daughter-in-law Darlene and two granddaughters Heather and Sara.



