ROY BROOKS LAKELAND - Roy Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROY
BROOKS

LAKELAND - Roy Brooks, son of Joe and Birdie Brooks, passed away at the age of 88 on 6/25/20.
Roy and his wife of 64 years had two sons, Donald (1956-2013) and Rodney (1958). They owned and operated RB cycling from 1979 to 2000 and won numerous awards and races, as well as setting national records. He was a member of Brea Baptist church.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Carolann, daughter-in-law Darlene and two granddaughters Heather and Sara.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved