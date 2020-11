Or Copy this URL to Share

ROY

DRIBBON, 93



LAKELAND - Roy Dribbon, 93 of Lakeland died October 26, 2020.

Roy was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided most of his life in Florida. Roy retired from the Federal Government and volunteered with the Special Olympics in Polk County.

Roy is survived by his daughter Shari and son Bruce Dribbon and was preceded in death by his son Henry Dribbon.



