|
|
ROY E.
KAUFFMAN, 96
FROSTPROOF - Roy E. Kauffman of Frostproof, Florida passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born June 25, 1923 in Waynesboro Pennsylvania to the late Ephram A. and Jeanetta (Martin) Kauffman. He was a Specialist for Carlisle Navy Depot for 31 years before retiring. He was a veteran in the United States Army Air core serving in The Civil Conservation Corp and WWII in Hawaii, Okinawa and Avon Park Bombing Range.
He is preceded in death by his 1st wife Lillian Amerson 2nd wife Gladys M. Kauffman, brothers Dan Kauffman and Jim Kauffman.
He is survived by his son Steven A. Kauffman and wife Stephanie of Frostproof, FL, 2 grandchildren Steven W. Kauffman and wife Rubie of Lake Wales, FL, Sheree Keller and husband Walter of Lakeland, FL, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 5:30 PM until service time at 6:30 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales, Florida. Burial will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Marion Nelson Funeral Home of Frostproof handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020