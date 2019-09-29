|
|
ROY EDWARD
HOLLAND, 74
HAINES CITY - Roy Edward Holland (age 74) passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1945 in Winter Haven Florida, and resided in Haines City, Florida after retiring from law enforcement.
Roy graduated from Haines City High School in 1963, earned an Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice at Polk Community College in 1972, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice at Rollins College in 1973. Roy spent thirty-five years in law enforcement rising from patrol officer to sergeant (Haines City, 1971-1985) to Police Chief (Dundee, 1985-1999), and retiring as Assistant Chief (Highland Beach, 1999-2005).
He married Billie Jo Holland on March 18, 1971. He is survived by Billie, sister Carol Nugent, daughters Ther-esa Roll, Miriam Roll DeLone (Gregory), Lisa Holland-Davis (Jason), niece Mary Holland Belvin (Everett), neph-ew Patrick Nugent (Tory), grandsons Jacob Alexander DeLone, Royalton Holland Dav-is, and Dylan Leander Davis, as well as additional grandnieces, grandnephew, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Bernice Holland, bro-ther Charles E. Holland, Jr. (Shela), and grandson Bryce Lee Davis.
Services are pending.
Special thanks to the staffs of Winter Haven Hospital, Heart of Florida Hospital, and Select Specialty Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the following educational institutions are encouraged Polk State Foundation (http://foundation.polk.edu/donors/endowed-scholarship-progr ams/) and Rollins College (https://www.rollins.edu/giving/) or The Humane Society of Polk County
(https://www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty. org/donate/).
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019