ROY LEE
ASHER, 91
LAKELAND - Roy Lee Asher died peacefully on January 30, 2020 at Lake Morton Plaza. He was 91.
Roy was born July 6, 1928 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. After a stint in the Army (WWII vet), he returned home where he met and married his beloved wife, Donna on Nov 2, 1951.
Roy and Donna moved to Davenport, Iowa where they lived for 60 years. Roy worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and, along with his wife, became involved in real estate. Together they developed a business that enabled them to work together as a team for many years.
Roy was very popular at Lake Morton Plaza and known for his friendly disposition. He and his close companion, Leona Davis were together whenever possible.
Roy was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Lakeland.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. & Mrs. Frank Asher; his beloved wife Donna and his daughter DaLonna (David) Fedler.
He is survived by his son, David Asher and granddaughter Christie (Ira) Richards.
