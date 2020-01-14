|
ROY LEONARD
WALSDORF, 94
HAINES CITY - Roy Leonard Walsdorf, 94, of Haines City, FL passed away on January 12, 2020 at his residence.
Roy was born on April 15, 1925 to John and Lola Bechtel Walsdorf in New Orleans, LA. He attended Tulane College and served 41/2 years in the mission field in Puerto Rico. In 1957, he moved to Haines City to open his business, Walsdorf Sheet Metal Works, Inc. which he owned and operated for some 50 years. Roy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Haines City, where he served as an elder and treasurer. He was a longtime member of the Haines City Rotary Club where he served as a past president. He had a love for salt water fishing with family and friends.
Roy was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Viola 'Tootsie' Walsdorf. He is survived by his current wife Juanita and daughters, Kimberly R. (Richard) Roccanti of Clermont, FL, Karen Lynn Walsdorf of Miami Lakes, FL, Kristie Lea Walsdorf of Atlanta, GA; brother, Frank (Ruth) Walsdorf of Winter Haven, FL; grandchildren, Nicholas (Debora) Roccanti, Daniel (Bethany) Roccanti, Rikki (Mike) Overstreet, Michaela (Sean) Snowden and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City and a funeral will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Haines City. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences via www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020