ROY LEWIS 'R.L.'
PUGH, 80
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Roy Lewis 'R.L.' Pugh, age 80, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home with family.
Mr. Pugh was born March 15, 1939 in Crab Orchard, Tennessee to Edward Lee and Barbara Louise (Helton) Pugh. He was an Auburndale resident since 1948, coming from TN and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1958. In high school, he was awarded 6 state title records for hurdles, he played basketball and football. He continued his education at the University of Miami on a track scholarship and played 2 years for the semi pro Tampa Bay Buccaneers. R.L. was a United States Army Veteran. While in the Army, he traveled around Europe playing basketball. He retired as a route salesman for Merita Bakery and attended Green Pond Baptist Church in Polk City. R.L. enjoyed golf, landscaping and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Homer Lee Pugh.
R.L. is survived by his loving & devoted family: wife of 54 yrs: Wanda Cheek Pugh of Auburndale, son Michael (Karri) Pugh of Auburndale, daughter Ronda (Ray) Fussell of Polk City, sister Hazel Pugh (Marvin) Wright of Jacksonville, 5 grandchildren: Josh, Tiffani, Trenton, Maggie & Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Pugh's name to either: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823 OR Green Pond Baptist Church, 5995 Green Pond Church Rd., Polk City, FL, 33868.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be 10:00 am Saturday, November 9th at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019