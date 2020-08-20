1/1
ROY McKINLEY "KENNY" RITCH
ROY McKINLEY 'KENNY'
RITCH, 86

LAKELAND - On August 1st, 2020 Kenny went home to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Gerdie of Winter Haven, 3 sons Archie (Jill) of Haines City, Greg (Kim) of Boca Raton, Allen (Kristy) of Winter Haven, 6 grandchildren April (Tyler) Bowen, Christi (Michael) Johnson, Chad (Kassi) Ritch, Ryan McQuaig, Brannan Ritch, Samantha Ritch and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Leah Ritch great granddaughter, 4 brothers Vernon, Hu-bert, Larry and Lindel, 3 sisters Sue, Clara and Eula.
He was a veteran of the USAF and later worked for GTE until he retired in 1993. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior by faith on October 9th, 1966. He loved his family and his dog Peppi very much.
A private memorial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Fl on August 21st.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
