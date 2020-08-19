ROY T. 'TOMMY' ELLIOTT, 80HAINES CITY - Roy T. 'Tommy' Elliott, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.He was born on June 23, 1940 in Bartow, FL and lived his entire life in Haines City, FL. Tommy loved Jesus and has been a very devoted member of Westside Baptist Church in Haines City for more than 40 years. Tommy adored his family & enjoyed every moment he spent with them. He was very generous with his time & talents and was always willing to help others. He treasured his church & his country. He was an avid coin collector. Tommy enjoyed gardening, watching wildlife in his backyard, going to church, & daily trips to Wal-Mart.Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, William Taft & Beady Ann (Connor) Elliott and only sibling, Larry Elliott. Tommy leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Lola; sons, Bill (Tammy) Elliott and Jimmy (Tensia) Elliott; daughter, Lisa (Gio) Andracchio; grandchildren, Jay (Maria) Gomez, Ian Elliott, Seth (Kyrstin) Elliott, Lupe Gomez, Lilli Elliott, Julianna (Sam) Andracchio-Oak and Jenna Andracchio as well as eight great grandchildren, many nieces & nephews, & all of his 'honorary' children who held a special place in his heart.Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Both held at Westside Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in HC.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 1416 Polk City Road, Haines City, FL.*In accordance with church policy, masks will be required in the building.