Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home
2198 K-Ville Ave
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for ROYAL DEPUY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROYAL ALBERT DEPUY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROYAL ALBERT DEPUY Obituary
ROYAL ALBERT
DEPUY, Sr., 79

AUBURNDALE - Royal Albert DePuy, Sr., age 79, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He was born February 27, 1940 in Cooperstown, NY the son of Albert DePuy and Dorothy Kinner DePuy. He was a truck driver and member of the Lena Vista United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. DePuy was preceded in death by his first wife Beverly Ann Depuy and brothers George and Peter. He is survived by his wife Rebecca R. Poulin, sons: Royal A. DePuy, Jr. (Tiffany) of Honeoye Falls, NY and Jeff DePuy (Donna) of Safety Harbor, FL, daughters: Susan Bass of Winter Haven, FL and April Joplin of Polk City, FL, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services are Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ott-Laughlin Funeral at Glen Abbey, Auburndale, FL. Inurnment to follow in Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROYAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -