ROYAL ALBERT
DEPUY, Sr., 79
AUBURNDALE - Royal Albert DePuy, Sr., age 79, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He was born February 27, 1940 in Cooperstown, NY the son of Albert DePuy and Dorothy Kinner DePuy. He was a truck driver and member of the Lena Vista United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. DePuy was preceded in death by his first wife Beverly Ann Depuy and brothers George and Peter. He is survived by his wife Rebecca R. Poulin, sons: Royal A. DePuy, Jr. (Tiffany) of Honeoye Falls, NY and Jeff DePuy (Donna) of Safety Harbor, FL, daughters: Susan Bass of Winter Haven, FL and April Joplin of Polk City, FL, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services are Saturday November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ott-Laughlin Funeral at Glen Abbey, Auburndale, FL. Inurnment to follow in Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019