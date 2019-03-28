|
|
RUBEN H.
REGISTER, 87
Baptist Preacher
DAVENPORT - Mr. Ruben Harold Register went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born September 21, 1931 in Turkey Creek, Fl to Ruben and Averlou (Surney) Register.
Mr. Register was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Ruth Register; a son, Paul Register and two siblings, Ethel and Earl.
Survivors include children, Carole Register, Judy Brown, Rhonda Wyatt, Glenda Young and Angela Hamilton; siblings, Andrew, Henry, Ernie, Helen, Shirley and Ann; and 14 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Mt. Enon Primitive Baptist Church, 3660 N. Frontage Road in Plant City. The services will be conducted by Pastor Howell Jordan.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019