RUBEN'FREEMAN' KEITH, 84WINTER HAVEN - Our community lost Ruben 'Freeman' Keith (84) June 3, 2020. Freeman was born to Bailey and Opal Keith on September 6, 1935 in Nortonville, Kentucky. It was there, he married the love of his life, Lela Dunbar Keith; they had two beautiful daughters.The Keiths moved to Florida and first resided in Tampa and Orlando. In 1973, Freeman and his family planted their roots in Winter Haven, Florida, where they have resided until this day. Freeman was an avid basketball player, and played basketball for the University of Tampa in 1959-1961. He was a Captain in the Florida National Guard and a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F. & A.M. Upon completion of his duties, Freeman owned and operated an electrical supply company for many years.He is preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Opal; his sister Catherine Eades; his brother Joseph Robert Keith; and his daughter, Vicki Keith Stangle (Donald Stangle). Freeman is survived by his lifelong spouse of 63 years, Lela Keith; his daughter Michele Norris (Scott Norris) of Spring Hill, Florida; brother Wayne Keith (Nelda) of White House, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, who refer to him as their 'Gaga;' plus numerous family members.Freeman and his wife loved to experience other cultures together and traveled to over fifty countries and all fifty states. Freeman's kind spirit and legacy will be remembered by many, and we will honor him at a memorial service Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Nortonville United Methodist Church in Nortonville, Kentucky.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church, 700 N. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven, Florida 33881 or Nortonville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Nortonville, Kentucky 42442.