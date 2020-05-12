RUBY EDNA

DIAZ, 82



WINTER HAVEN - Pastor: Ruby Edna Diaz, 82, passed away May 7, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was born in Olive Hill, TN, to the Late Birdie Franks and Thelmer Hobbs Franks. She was the Founder and Pastor of God's Revival Center By Faith for 50 years. She was a (precious and loving) Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, A Wonderful Daughter, Sister, Aunt, And Great Friend to many around the world. She was a (TRUE SERVANT Of GOD) And now JESUS Has called her home to be CROWNED at his HOLY feet. She will be LOVED and MISSED by many. (GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN). GO REST IN PEACE, MOTHER, CHILD OF GOD, We will all meet you in HEAVEN SOME DAY.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Enrique R. Diaz; parents; two brothers; one sister. She is survived by her four children: daughters: Angelia Joann Garrison and Judy Renee Hancock (husband Edward), sons: Enrique Anthony Diaz (Wife Melanie) Randy Reyes Diaz. Five sisters: Hazel Haynes, Laura Wilson, Christine Fulgam, Sarah Patrick, Nancy Yarbrough. Three granddaughters, Amber Rai Andrews, Lauren Marie Varner, Jennifer Meghan Diaz;

two great-grandchild-ren, Holden Andrews and Tori Ann Varner.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the God's Revival Center by Faith Church, 507 Ave A. East, Wahneta, FL, with Pastor Marvin Booth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Auburndale Memorial Park, Auburndale, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store