RUBY LOIS (CLARK) ROBERTSON



BARTOW - We the family regret to announce the passing of Ruby Lois (Clark) Robertson, born on November 13th, 1951 and answered her heavenly call August 30th, 2020 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her mother, two brothers, and stepsister. She leaves to cherish her memory her significant other, stepfather, two daughters, two sons, two granddaughters, one grandson, two greatgreat grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3287 Denmark St, Bartow, FL from 12pm-3pm. Professional Arrangements are entrusted to D.A. Boyd & Sons Funeral Home, 924 Reid St., Palatka, FL 32177.



