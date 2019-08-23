|
|
RUBY 'NELL'
READY, 87
LAKELAND - Mrs. Ruby 'Nell' Ready, age 87, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Tues. Aug. 20, 2019 at Arbor Oaks at Lakeland Hills with her family by her side.
Mrs. Ready was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Pinckard, AL, to Rubin & Clyde (Pilcher) Clark. She was a Polk Co. resident until moving in 1975 to AL., then returning to Lakeland in 2016. Nell was a minister's wife, & with her husband ministered in many churches in Florida & Alabama. She was a homemaker, a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Auburndale & also taught Sunday school. Nell enjoyed singing, painting, canning, cooking & her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 yrs. Rev. E.J. Ready and brother J.B. Clark.
Nell is survived by her loving & devoted family: daughter LaDotha 'Dottie' Bishop, brother Jack Clark, 6 nephews: Allen, David, Donis, Alan, Ray & Donald, 4 nieces Diane, Karen, Holly & Natalie, 3 grch: Jason (deceased), Jennifer & Terry, 5 gt grch: Luke, Leah, Laney, Katie & Kylie, brother-in-law Rev. Billy Ready, sisters-in-law: Doris Meadows & Elizabeth Register.
Funeral service will be 3 pm Sat. Aug. 24th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019