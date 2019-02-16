Home

RUDENE RUSSELL MULL

RUDENE RUSSELL MULL Obituary
RUDENE
RUSSELL
MULL, 80

LAKELAND - Rudene Russell Mull, age 80, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on February 14, 2019.
A native of Savannah, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Leona Russell. Survivors include her husband Robert Mull, son; John Hertling. Rudene was preceded in death by her daughters: Dovie Finney, Nicole Bachelor, sons: Tex Finney and Clint Finney.
Rudene enjoyed going to yard sales.
Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
