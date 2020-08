Or Copy this URL to Share

RUDOLPH B.

VUKOJEVICH, 65

Carpenter



LAKELAND - Mr. Rudolph B. Vukojevich passed 8/15/20 at LRH. Born 5/25/55 to Rudy & Alma Vukojevich. Gilley's Family Crem. 863-875-9079.



