Rush E. Choate
RUSH E. CHOATE

GAINESVILLE - Rush E. Choate of Gainesville, Florida, ended his earthly journey at home and joined his beloved wife, Barbara of 66 years, on July 23, 2020. Reunited in heaven, two souls are together again for eternity.
He and Barbara visited 49 states in the USA. He enjoyed a longtime membership at First Baptist Church of Gainesville.
During WWII he was stationed at multiple US Army Air Force bases. He continued his service to his country as a reservist in the US Air Force and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Rush is a recognized Professor Emeritus, Agricultural Engineering, at the University of Florida, where he taught and mentored hundreds of students over the course of 39 years. He became the first Licensed Professional Agricultural Engineer in Florida. Rush's career included participation in professional organizations: National Society of Professional Engineers, Florida Engineering Society, and American Society of Agricultural Engineering. Honors include election to Fellow ASAE, Outstanding Teacher, and Outstanding Service - College of Engineering. He contributed to civic activities through Kiwanis Club and United Way.
Rush wrote his memoir, 'A Beautiful Journey,' reflecting changes experienced from his humble beginnings on a small farm in Woodlawn, VA, to degrees from VPI and UF, and spectacular advances in technology. He held a strong belief that we each are a part of all people and events which have preceded us. His father, Floyd Edgar, and mother, Bertha Rector influenced his positive outlook. Rush led a full and rewarding life.
Regarding his longevity of 101 years he said, 'Doubt was dispelled through an attitude of personal confidence and reliance upon work, determination, perseverance, trust, and faith in God. The joy, the beauty, and the wonders of life continued as a dominant positive force in my life. I have been blessed by my Creator.'
His great wisdom, love, and perspective served as a guiding light for his immediate and extended family. Rush passed on a woodworking hobby and strong work ethic to family and the commitment to a high level of professional ethics to family and others.
Rush was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; his parents; two brothers and three sisters; and his son Allan's wife Debra Shirley. He is survived by his brother Paige; his children Ann Flanagan (Robert), Jay Choate, and Allan Choate; grandchildren Deborah Flanagan (Jason Schwartz), Robin Wielins (Dane), Ryan Choate (Kimberly), and Sarah Smith (Matthew); great grandchildren Benjamin, Nathan, Anora, Kathryn, and Gabriel Choate; and Tyner, Easton, and Audrey Smith.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd St., Newberry, FL 32669. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, with military honors, at 2 PM on Friday, July 31. Those who wish to honor Rush's memory may make a memorial donation to the University of Florida's Rush Choate Endowed Scholarship, online at
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_id=002449 or by mail UF Foundation Inc., PO Box 14425. Gainesville, FL 32604-9949. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
For further information Williams-Thomas Westarea 352-376-7556


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
