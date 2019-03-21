|
RUSSELL JUSTIN MOULTON, Sr., 79
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Russell Justin Moulton, Sr., age 79, a resident of Lake Alfred, FL, and Leicester, VT, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer as a result of Agent Orange. Mr. Moulton was born October 27, 1939 in Rutland, VT to Stanley and Virginia (Cole) Moulton. At a young age, Russ went to live on the Cole farm with his grandparents Roy and Elsie Cole. Later with aunt and uncle Jeanete (Mommy) and Burton Cole (whom he considered his foster parents) in Leicester, VT. Russ lived there attending a one room school house through grade school and graduated from Brandon High School in 1957. He graduated from Harford Community college in Bel Air, Maryland, furthering his studies at the University of Maryland and Towson State, while in high school he joined the Vermont National Guard in Middlebury. Shortly after graduation he went in the service for his 6 month training. He worked on several farms before joining the Army in 1960 where he retired after 20 years of service. Russ served in Korea, Germany & Vietnam. He married Betty Archer in 1958 with whom he had 4 children: Sharon, Russell, Jr., Juanita and Allen 'Zeke.' They followed him to Germany twice and all over the states. They later divorced. Upon his retirement from the Army he worked for Allied Bearing (Rutland Auto). Taking a year off to work as a real estate agent, at Sun Reality & Bicknell Real Estate, both in Middlebury, before going back to Allied. He completed 15 years in the garage parts department at Central Public Service in Rutland then retiring in 2002. In October 1988, he married Sylvia E. Nash in Rutland. They became snow birds in Clermont, FL, before permanently moving to Lake Alfred, FL, in 2009. They moved trucks for Clarks International in Jericho & Formula Ford in Rutland, also trucks, trucks' bodies for Iroquois Equipment in Hinesburg. Russell was a member of the Rutland Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, VFW, Vietnam Veterans Association, DAV and Gold Wing Riders. He was also a member of the Vermont State Lions serving as President of the Pittsford Lions Club & Cabinet Secretary-Treasurer (CST) of the State Lions. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL, where he was an usher at the 4:30 Saturday night Mass. He was a 4th degree and past Grand Knight of the St. Joseph Knights of Columbus and extremely active in the American Legion as Sergeant at Arms and 1st Lt. in the Honor Guard where he proudly served on many funerals to honor veterans. He loved golfing and spent many hours with Sylvia on their motorcycle traveling throughout the country and attending many Lions functions as well as taking a 7700 mile motorcycle trip throughout the northern US before attending a Lions International Convention in Denver, CO. They enjoyed cruising, going to Alaska for their 25th wedding anniversary and on 2 Caribbean cruises, the last one for their 30th anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; grandparents; 2 sons: Russell, Jr. & Allen 'Zeke'; daughter Sharon and brother Roy Farrar.
He is survived by his loving family: wife of 31 years: Sylvia Moulton, daughter: Juanita (Matt) Trudeau, stepson Randy (Lizbeth) Nash, 3 sisters: Carolyn Moulton, Sandy McCarthy, Romona (Ed) McNulty, 5 brothers: Doug Moulton, Jimmy Farrar, Keith Farrar, Dave Farrar, Burton (Beth) Cole, 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Russell's name to either: American Legion Lost 8, 300 Ave. M, NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881 or Knights of Columbus, 3308 Ave. W, NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Visitation will be Friday, March 22nd from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale.
Celebration of life will be 10:00 am Saturday, March 23rd at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Chapel), 532 Ave. M, NW, Winter Haven. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 8.
Interment will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 25th at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with military honors.
There will also be a memorial service at a later date in Brandon, VT.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019