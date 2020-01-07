|
|
RUSSELL P.
THOMPSON
LAKE WALES - The family of Russell Paul Thompson is saddened to announce his passing on December 24, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
Russell was born to his late parents Charles and Beatrice Thompson on July 4, 1934 in Canfield, West Virginia. He retired from General Motors. He also worked for Marley Continental Homes and Fresh Mark Chemicals.
Russell was survived by his wife of 45 years JoAn Thompson, sons: Bill Thompson, Michael Thompson, Timothy Thompson and daughter Marla Rivers, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brothers: Chuck Thompson and Bob Thompson and sisters: Alma Strader and Betty Douglas, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Roger Thompson, sisters Anna Lee and Wanda States and brother: Larry Thompson.
Russell was heavily devoted to his missionary work for The Church on The Hill, Dundee, Florida. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Memorial service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Church on The Hill in Dundee, FL.
Memorials may be made to The Church on The Hill, for Missions.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020