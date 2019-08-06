Home

Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruth Ann Brakora

Ruth Ann Brakora Obituary
RUTH A.
BRAKORA

WINTER HAVEN - Ruth Ann Brakora, 77, of Winter Haven, died Friday, August 2, 2019 of Lupus and Dementia related complications at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida with her family present. Mrs. Brakora was born in Flint, Michigan and had been a resident of Winter Haven since 1976.
She is survived by her two children, William Brakora, Jr. and Jennifer Brakora, and her sister Deborah Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brakora Sr., and brother, James Killbreath. Mrs. Brakora was the daughter of Raymond and Jayne Killbreath of Hadley, Michigan.
Ruth was a teacher at Polk State College as well as being in charge of running her husband's real estate appraisal office for several decades. She was a much beloved member of her family and of the community, happily married to her husband, Bill, until his death in 2004.
Services will be held Saturday, August 10th at 2 pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Good Shepherd Hospice.
www.chaptershealth.org (863) 297-1880.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
