Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH BUTTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ANN BUTTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH ANN BUTTS Obituary
RUTH ANN
BUTTS, 55

LAKELAND - Ruth Ann Butts, 55, of Lakeland, peacefully passed away at home under the loving care of her daughter Patricia O'Grady and cousin Twana Aguirre along with the guided care of Corner Stone Hospice, on May 5, 2019. She was born September 1, 1963 in Sanford, FL.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Butts; mother Florence Council; and granddaughter Elizabeth O'Grady. Left to treasure Ruth's memory is her daughter Patricia O'Grady; stepchildren Welthy Cunningham and Justin Butts; grandchildren Aleah, Justin, Emmanuel, Cohen and Jeremiah.
She loved spending time with her family and friends along with gardening and doing crafts. She and her husband Jim were avid motorcyclists. She will be remembered as a very caring woman, with a big heart and an even bigger smile.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11AM -12PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SOS Foundation Fund for Epilepsy Research in the name of Aleah A. O'Grady.
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_ id=017521
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.