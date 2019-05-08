|
RUTH ANN
BUTTS, 55
LAKELAND - Ruth Ann Butts, 55, of Lakeland, peacefully passed away at home under the loving care of her daughter Patricia O'Grady and cousin Twana Aguirre along with the guided care of Corner Stone Hospice, on May 5, 2019. She was born September 1, 1963 in Sanford, FL.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Butts; mother Florence Council; and granddaughter Elizabeth O'Grady. Left to treasure Ruth's memory is her daughter Patricia O'Grady; stepchildren Welthy Cunningham and Justin Butts; grandchildren Aleah, Justin, Emmanuel, Cohen and Jeremiah.
She loved spending time with her family and friends along with gardening and doing crafts. She and her husband Jim were avid motorcyclists. She will be remembered as a very caring woman, with a big heart and an even bigger smile.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 11AM -12PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SOS Foundation Fund for Epilepsy Research in the name of Aleah A. O'Grady.
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/give-now/?fund_ id=017521
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019