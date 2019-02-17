Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
For more information about
RUTH DUNCAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH DUNCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ANN DUNCAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH ANN DUNCAN Obituary
RUTH ANN
DUNCAN, 87

FROSTPROOF - Ruth Ann Duncan, 87, of Frostproof, Florida, formerly of Perry, Michigan passed away Thursday January 31, 2019.
Ruth Ann was born July 11, 1931 in Perry Michigan to Merle and Norma (Boutell) Spang-ler, the first of seven children. She graduated from Perry High School class of 1948 as Salutatorian.
On July 22, 1949 she married Kenneth O. Duncan who predecased her in 2016.
Together they raised four children: Paul K. of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Marilyn Peters of Orleans, Massachusetts, Roger A. of Perry, Michigan, Sharon K. of Ithaca, Michigan.
Ruth Ann worked all her life with a variety of jobs dealing with numbers. She first held employment with the State Bank of Perry and went in to work at P.J. Aldrich Stores, Diamond Reo parts company, and her own business Duncan bookkeeping and tax service. She also served on Perry Public School Board, something she was very proud of. She retired from Duane Bone Builders in 1992. And she and Ken did some traveling before deciding Lily Lake was where they wanted to be.
Besides her four children who survive her, she is also survived by four granddaughters: Kimberly Clemons and Tessa Svenningsen of Orleans, Mass., Lesley Peters of Raleigh, NC, Philimine of Ithaca, MI, three great grandchildren with another due in April. Also survived by her siblings Betty Manwaring of Fulton, TX, Robert Spangler, Phyllis Robertson of Lansing, Michigan, Shirley Mankin, Clare Spangler and Carol Nama of Perry.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.