RUTH ANN
DUNCAN, 87
FROSTPROOF - Ruth Ann Duncan, 87, of Frostproof, Florida, formerly of Perry, Michigan passed away Thursday January 31, 2019.
Ruth Ann was born July 11, 1931 in Perry Michigan to Merle and Norma (Boutell) Spang-ler, the first of seven children. She graduated from Perry High School class of 1948 as Salutatorian.
On July 22, 1949 she married Kenneth O. Duncan who predecased her in 2016.
Together they raised four children: Paul K. of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Marilyn Peters of Orleans, Massachusetts, Roger A. of Perry, Michigan, Sharon K. of Ithaca, Michigan.
Ruth Ann worked all her life with a variety of jobs dealing with numbers. She first held employment with the State Bank of Perry and went in to work at P.J. Aldrich Stores, Diamond Reo parts company, and her own business Duncan bookkeeping and tax service. She also served on Perry Public School Board, something she was very proud of. She retired from Duane Bone Builders in 1992. And she and Ken did some traveling before deciding Lily Lake was where they wanted to be.
Besides her four children who survive her, she is also survived by four granddaughters: Kimberly Clemons and Tessa Svenningsen of Orleans, Mass., Lesley Peters of Raleigh, NC, Philimine of Ithaca, MI, three great grandchildren with another due in April. Also survived by her siblings Betty Manwaring of Fulton, TX, Robert Spangler, Phyllis Robertson of Lansing, Michigan, Shirley Mankin, Clare Spangler and Carol Nama of Perry.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019