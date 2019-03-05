Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH ASKEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH ASKEW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RUTH ASKEW Obituary
RUTH
ASKEW, 91

BARTOW - Ruth Askew, 91, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Rohr Home in Bartow.
Ruth was born in Johnson County, GA to Charles and Annie Askew on November 7, 1927. Miss. Askew moved to Bartow in 1945. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church of Bartow. She loved her Lord, her family and enjoyed her many friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles and Gerald Askew, and her sister Sara Dees. She is survived by her sister, Mae Wynns, Bartow and 5 nieces and 4 nephews.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside interment services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Westview Cemetery in Soperton, Ga. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Rohr Home for the loving care Ruth received. Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church of Bartow. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now