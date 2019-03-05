|
|
RUTH
ASKEW, 91
BARTOW - Ruth Askew, 91, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Rohr Home in Bartow.
Ruth was born in Johnson County, GA to Charles and Annie Askew on November 7, 1927. Miss. Askew moved to Bartow in 1945. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church of Bartow. She loved her Lord, her family and enjoyed her many friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles and Gerald Askew, and her sister Sara Dees. She is survived by her sister, Mae Wynns, Bartow and 5 nieces and 4 nephews.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside interment services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Westview Cemetery in Soperton, Ga. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Rohr Home for the loving care Ruth received. Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church of Bartow. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019