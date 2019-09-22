|
RUTH CAROLYN HODGE POULIOT
WINTER HAVEN - Our mom passed away peacefully in her home August 29, 2019.
She was born May 6, 1917 on a farm in Lake Crystal, Minnesota to the late David and Elizabeth Piepgras, the fourth of seven daughters.
After graduating Madelia High School in 1936 mom hitch hiked to California to start her new life adventure. Over the next twenty years she lived in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Anchorage.
While living in Anchorage she met Ralph Hodge. Mom and Dad married on June 18, 1956. In late 1957 they relocated to Florida, first to Winter Garden eventually settling in Winter Haven where they raised their two daughters.
After our dad passed away in 1983 mom was lucky enough to find love again with Wilfrid (Red) Pouliot. They were married February 3, 1994 and enjoyed many happy years together until his death on December 9, 2006.
Mom is survived by her sister Helen Mather of Madelia, MN; her daughters Cheryl Felker of Milwaukee, WI and Debi Spetz of Daytona Beach, FL. She is also survived by her three grandsons; Paul Felker, Andy Felker and Patrick Dees; her granddaughter Kendis Pitelka; her three great-granddaughters: Stella Felker, Justine Felker and Carly Pitelka and one great-grandson Zachary Pitelka along with many treasured nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husbands, mom was predeceased by five of her six sisters and her only brother, the baby of the family.
At her request graveside services and interment will be held Thursday, September 26 at 2 PM at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019