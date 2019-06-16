Home

RUTH DENESE "DENNY" STOBBE

RUTH DENESE "DENNY" STOBBE Obituary
RUTH DENESE 'DENNY' STOBBE, 91

WINTER HAVEN - Ruth Denese 'Denny' Stobbe, 91, passed away on June 11, 2019. She was born January 2, 1928, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Frank and Agnes (Docter) Rose.
Mrs. Stobbe worked for 25 years at Heart of Florida as a Medical Records Librarian. She was a very active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City. Denny was a Lector & Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Alter & Rosary Society and began the Prayer Shawl Ministry which included sending shawls to disabled veterans, the sick and the grieving.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Brian Stobbe; daughter, Mary Louise Gabrysh; sister, Aline Jungen; and 5 grandchildren. She is survived by grandchildren, Elizabeth and Timothy; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Haines City.
Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019
