RUTH HERNDON
GIBSON
PHELPS, 91
LAKELAND - Ruth Herndon Gibson Phelps, 91, of Lakeland, passed away April 14, 2019. She was born December 21, 1927 to the late Wilburn Herndon and the late Myrtle Lloyd Herndon, and was a graduate of Mulberry High School and Lakeland Business College. She was a school bus driver for Polk County School Board for 22 years and served as a foster parent for 20 years. The Order of Eastern Star was an important part of her life as she was a member of the Lakeland Chapter 26 (50+ years) and Mulberry Chapter 57. She served as Grand Marshall 1991-1992. She also attended Willow Oak Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters Brenda Parsons and Paula Gibson; grandson Timothy Schneider; granddaughters Paula (Jim) Martinelli and Angela (Chris) Anderson. She was preceded in death by husbands George Gibson and Everett Phelps, 8 siblings and numerous extended family members.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 23 at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road. Visitation will be from 1:30-2. Ruth will be laid to rest at Socrum Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019