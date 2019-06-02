|
RUTH HUDSON
WINTER HAVEN - Ruth Hudson passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 while recuperating at a local rehab center after a brief hospitalization.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA, on September 16, 1928 to the late Louis and Estella Veit. Ruth was raised Presbyterian. She was the middle of three daughters. The family moved to Jasper, AL, when she was about age 12. In Jasper, Ruth met her future husband, Jack Carson Hudson during their school years. They were married on March 17, 1945 and celebrated nearly 50 years of marriage before Jack's death in 1995.
When Jack entered the Army, Ruth and their first child moved back up to Philadelphia to be with family. They called Philadelphia their home for many years raising their children before moving to Hialeah, FL, in 1969.
During her early years of family life Ruth was a homemaker and mother to their eight children. She was involved in their schooling and scouting activities. Those involvements eventually lead her to 30 years of enjoyment providing leadership and guidance to the girls of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida Council in the Miami, FL.
In 1972, after her youngest children entered their high school years Ruth decided to pursue a career outside the home. She started her career as a catalog telephone salesperson at Sears. In 1995, after Jack's passing, Ruth moved to Winter Haven, FL, to be close to her family. She retired in 2014, at the age of 86 after working for Sears in various positions for 42 years.
Ruth's greatest love and joy was the times she spent with her multi-generational family and her friends. She shared many happy moments at family gatherings for birthdays, holidays, and outings such as the family's annual trip to Plant City for strawberry shortcake. Over the last eight years another family tradition Ruth enjoyed was going to the pottery studio to make a piggy bank for her newest great-grandchild.
Ruth was preceded in death by husband, Jack C. Hudson and son, Ronald W. Hudson.
Ruth is survived by sisters, Estella Forge and Lois Beiber, sister-in-law, Lenear Hudson Stewart Jones, children Robert (Cindy Russell) Hudson, Richard (Janice) Hudson, Randal (Diane) Hudson, Russell Hudson, Jay Hudson, Jill (Ken) Rogers, Lori Hudson and daughter-in-law, Anne Marie Hudson. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Ruth's life will be held June 8th, at Grace Lutheran Church on 327 Avenue C., SE Winter Haven. Visitation at 10am and service to follow at 11am. Burial to follow in Rolling Hill Cemetery.
For addition information and to send condolences to the family visit www.ottlaughlinfuneralhome.com .
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Ruth Hudson to a Girl Scouts Council of your choice.
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019