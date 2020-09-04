RUTHJACQUELINE LEWIS, 85LAKELAND - Ruth Jacqueline Lewis, 85, of Lakeland, FL, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born July 7, 1935 in Alma, GA.She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Lewis. Left to treasure Ruth's memory are her sons Eddie, & Donnie; and daughter-in-law Brenda.A celebration of Ruth's life will be held 1PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home. Visitation 12-1PM, interment immediately following the service in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.