Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
RUTH KRUGER

RUTH KRUGER Obituary
RUTH
KRUGER, 95

WINTER HAVEN - Ruth Kruger of Winter Haven passed away peacefully at her home on September 30, 2019. She was 95.
Ruth is survived her by daughter, Rikki; her son, Herb; and her granddaughter, Tiffany.
Ruth will be truly missed but will be forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Graveside Services will follow directly at Lakeside Memorial Park also in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
