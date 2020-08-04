RUTH LENA
GILLILAN, 98
HAINES CITY - Ruth Lena Gillilan, 98, of Haines City, FL passed away on August 2, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on December 25, 1921 in Ripley, WV to Iva Mae (Parsons) Donohue. She spent the majority of her early years in Ohio. Ruth married Laurence Gillilan in Beloit, OH on July 19, 1941, they moved to Florida in 1958 and settled in Loughman, FL. She was involved in the Loughman Civic Center activities for many years. She worked at Holly Hill briefly and at the plastic plant in Kissimmee, but for the most part was a dedicated homemaker. Ruth loved working outside and always had a loyal dog at her side. We will certainly miss her smile, determination and work ethic. She leaves behind daughters, Lois McKinnon of Haines City, Loretta Emory of Haines City and son, William Gillilan (Barbara) of Davenport; brother, Ray Donohue (Ellen) of Lake Wales; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence; daughter, Lynn Skelton; brothers, Laurence Donohue and Raymond Donohue; sisters, Olive Stobart, Mildred Lee and Kathleen Mc-Murray Bingham and grandson, Mike Mc-Clure.
Visitation will Friday from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City and the committal will follow at Osceola Memory Gardens at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL 33823 or at www.chaptershealth.org
Masks are required and Social Distancing will be observed.