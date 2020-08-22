RUTH LESLIE

MCNEIGHT, 73



LAKELAND - Ruth Leslie McNeight passed away August 18th, 2020. Ruth was born in Boston MA on February 2, 1947 to the late Rutherford and Doris Bailey of Cohasset MA. She lived in MA until moving to Lakeland FL in 1985. She was preceded in death by her sister Priscilla Buckeridge of MA.

Survived by her loving husband of 52 years Jacque McNeight, sister Janette Somerville of Plymouth MA, daughters Susan Miller (Richard), Melissa Samson (Daniel). Four grandchildren Jeremy, Sarah, Danney, Mikayla, four great grandchildren, and multiple nephews and nieces.

Ruth was a lifelong volunteer/member of many organizations. Most notable: Order of the Eastern Star (50+ years), Citizens Assisted Police Patrol, and the Foxwood Lake Estates Social Club for the community she lived in with her husband for over 20 years.

No services will be held at this time. In remembrance of our dear mother we ask that you be kind to others, honest in heart, caring of all, humble of spirit, and enjoy life. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store