|
|
RUTH MARCELLA
BRICE
LAKELAND - Ruth Marcella Brice died peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 92. Ruth was born in St. Louis, MO but moved to Lakeland with her parents at the age of three. They were members of St Paul Lutheran Church. Growing up in Lakeland, she graduated from Lakeland High School and later attended Cosmetology School and worked as a hairdresser.
Ruth married her soul mate Marvin in 1953 and they have been inseparable for 67 years. Ruth dedicated her life to Marvin and her children, grandchildren and later great - grandchildren. After Marvin retired, they moved to Holmes Beach where they lived until recently. Ruth loved living in 'paradise'. She loved the beach, sunsets, long walks and meeting people. She love sports, mostly Gator football and baseball as well as Rays baseball. She enjoyed family dinners and caring for each of her loved ones. Ruth will always be known for her Faith in God, her love for Marvin and her family, her positive attitude, her smile and hugs.
She is survived by her husband Marvin Brice, children Arlene May, Marvin Brice Jr., David (Debbie) Brice. Grandchildren Chandler (Jessica) Brice, Joshua (Katie) May, Ashton (Stephen) Pic-iullo and great grandchildren Sawyer and Ainsley Brice, Stella and Harper May, and Holden Piciullo.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents Art and Pearl Wesche, brother Lambert Wes-che, and daughter Marlene Brice.
Funeral service is Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation beginning at 10:30 with Funeral service 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School (4450 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33813).
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020