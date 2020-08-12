RUTH VAN DORPE

RUTHVAN DORPELAKELAND - Celebrating 104 years, 2 months, and 12 days, born May 14, 1916, she went to be with The Lord July 26, 2020.The daughter of Jack & Leona Kearns, 'Ruthie' remained healthy and active most of her days on earth.Born and raised in Syr, NY and a resident of Lakeland, FL for the past 47 yrs. At 7 yrs old, she learned to read the newspaper which led to reading for pleasure the rest of her life. She was active in the community around her for many years. She spent her life caring for others above herself; Genuinely Loving Her Friends and Family.'Ruthie' is survived by her son Robert (Jean) VanDorpe, her grandchildren: Nancy, Susan, Cheryl, Robert II, 9 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren, Who all Rejoice at Her Presence In The Arms of Jesus!In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude's Research Hospital.donors@stjude.org