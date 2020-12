Or Copy this URL to Share

RUTHANN

WYNN, 63



MULBERRY-Ruthann Wynn, 63, passed away 11/22/20. Predeceased by husband Kenneth Wynn. Celebration of Life will be at a later date. TBA.



