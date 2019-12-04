|
RUTHELLEN MEARS TAYLOR, 91
LAKELAND - Ruthellen Mears Taylor, age 91, passed peacefully and went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in Lakeland.
Ruthellen was born in Nassawadox, Virginia on March 11, 1928, the older of two daughters of Len C. Mears and Agnes F. Mears. She was raised in Cape Charles, Virginia, a small railroad town and farming community on Virginia's Eastern Shore where her father was a farmer and produce packer.
Ruthellen graduated from Cape Charles High School and attended Farmville State Teachers College (Longwood University) where she graduated in 1949. In 1947, she was selected as Miss Eastern Shore of Virginia and later became Miss Virginia and a contestant in the Miss America Pageant that same year. In college Ruthellen met her future husband, Wyllys Taylor, who was attending nearby Hampden-Sydney College. The couple married in March 1950 and lived in Richmond until 1955 when Wyllys was transferred to the Lakeland area by Virginia-Carolina Chemical Company.
Ruthellen gave of herself in providing a loving home for her life-long sweetheart and husband and their three children.
Ruthellen was a faithful servant of the Lord and an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland since the 1950's. She was member of Circle 9 of the church for many years. Ruthellen was a long-time member of Chapter CP of PEO and The Finer Things Antique Club, as well as a former member of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Mary Ester Hunt. She is survived by her son Ned and wife, Elena of Boone, NC and their two children, Tripp and Anne; her daughter Ellen Verdone, and husband, Rick of Charlotte, NC and their three children, Elizabeth, Rook and William; and her son Bill and wife, Chrissy of Lakeland and their three children, Sydney, Gillian and Faith.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held in The Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland from 5pm-7pm on Friday, December 6. There will be a family graveside service the following day. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019