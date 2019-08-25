Home

FRANKLIN, 78

LAKELAND - RV Franklin, age 78, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on 8/19/2019.
He was born in Lubbock, TX in 1940. RV served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and retired after 26 years of service and he was also a Bronze Star recipient.
RV is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon Burton; sisters-in-law Karen (Rex) Ruberg, Janice (Greg) Snyder; brother-in-law Duane Burton and many nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Ohio.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
