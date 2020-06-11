RYAN CHARLES COILE
RYAN CHARLES
COILE, 24

ORLANDO - Ryan Charles Coile, 24, of Orlando FL, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020.
Ryan was born on July 17, 1995 to Richard and Sheila Coile. He was a graduate with honors from McKeel Academy in 2013. He was a server and manager in training for Outback Steakhouse in Orlando, Florida.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Sheila Coile, brother David A. Coile (Kimberly Sosonka Coile) maternal grandmother Rose M. Fulmer, paternal grandparents David N. and LaRae R. Coile. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends who loved him so very much.
Ryan was a one of a kind person. He was tenacious and fun-loving. He lit up a room. He made everybody laugh. He stood firm for what he believed in. He loved foxes and doing cos-play. He loved to be silly and make people laugh. He was not confined by what people thought of him. He worked hard to make it in life and was loved and respected by his friends and co-workers for it. Ryan was a truly amazing person in so many ways and the world was a far, far better place with him in it.
Memorial service will be held at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home 1727 Bartow Rd (98 South) in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, June 13. Family visitation will be 9-10am and memorial service will be at 10am. Family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to an SPCA location of your choice. Ryan loved foxes and dogs. Even animals knew how amazing our Ryan was. We love you forever and always bean-bean.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
