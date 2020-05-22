SADIE

STAFFORD

REINHARD

BYBEE



WINTER HAVEN - Sadie Stafford Reinhard Bybee, 98, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away May 15, 2020 from natural causes.

She was born on December 29, 1921 to Mary Jane and James Benjamin Stafford in San Antonio, Texas. She lived there most of her life. In 1994, she and her husband of 50 years, William 'Bill' Paul Reinhard moved to Spring Haven Retirement Center in Winter Haven. Bill passed away a few months later.

In 2002 she wed Charles Forrest Bybee, and were married 8 years when she was again widowed.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Emery of Lake Wales. She is survived by her two grandsons and their families.

A memorial service will be held at the Spring Haven Retirement Center for family and friends at a later date.



