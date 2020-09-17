Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
September 15, 2020
Aunt Sallie wil be highly missed she loved the Lord ...She's at peace now at her real home because this is not our home. Family may the peace of God touch you all forever!❤your cousin Joyce & daughter kia love you all!
Joyce Teris
Family
September 14, 2020
Praying for your family during this during this time of bereavement, Sorry for the loss of your loved one.
Mable Kindle Miller
Friend
