SALLIE ANN BURGESS
1943 - 2020
SALLIE ANN
BURGESS, 76

LAKELAND - Sallie Ann Burgess, age 76, died Sunday, 9/13/20. Memorial service will be at Gause Funeral Home at 11am, Saturday, 9/19/20.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-9084
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
September 15, 2020
Aunt Sallie wil be highly missed she loved the Lord ...She's at peace now at her real home because this is not our home. Family may the peace of God touch you all forever!❤your cousin Joyce & daughter kia love you all!
Joyce Teris
Family
September 14, 2020
Praying for your family during this during this time of bereavement, Sorry for the loss of your loved one.
Mable Kindle Miller
Friend
