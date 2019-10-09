|
SALLY ANN
VERTREES
WINTER HAVEN - Sally Ann Vertrees, born in Derby, CT on August 26, 1947 to Frank and Sally Pagliaro; passed away on October 4, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Sally attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL. Sally was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Sally endured many illnesses in her life and is now an angel in Heaven.
Survived by her husband of 55 years Bill, daughters Suzette and Kimberly, grandson Jeff Riordan and her little dog Bella.
Her funeral services will be held in CT. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT is entrusted with her arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to The Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave Ste 102, Derby, CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019