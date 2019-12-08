|
|
SALLY ANN
WASSON, 98
LAKELAND - Sally Ann Wasson, 98, of Lakeland, Florida, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. At her request, no services will be conducted. She will be buried alongside her parents at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Heath Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Survivors include her cousin, Jack Fenwick and his wife Claire, both of Lynnville, Tennessee and her cousin Dennis Fenwick and his wife Martie, both of Sacramento, California.
She was born in Cambridge, Ohio and lived the majority of her life in Miami Springs and Lakeland, Florida.
Prior to World War II she was crowned Miss Silver Springs in Florida. At the onset of World War II she volunteered for the Women's Army Corp (WAC) where she served both in the U.S. and European theatres (promoting the sale of war bonds). Towards the end of the War, she was trained as a Pilot. Her records & photos have been deeded to the WWII Museum at Florida State University to promote the history of women in the U.S. Military.
After the War she was a flight attendant for Pan American Airlines and a Model for Norge Electric in New York and Florida.
She graduated from the University of Miami in Home Economics and served in numerous teaching and counseling jobs both in North Carolina and Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019