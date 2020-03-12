Home

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Sally C. (Miller) Kempf

Sally C. (Miller) Kempf Obituary
SALLY C. (MILLER) KEMPF

LAKELAND - Sally C. (Miller) Kempf, born in Pontiac, MI on Sept. 4, 1928 to Closson & Mabel Miller, was ushered into the presence of her Lord on March 9, 2020 at the age of 91.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Charles 'Les' of Lakeland, FL; her 5 children, Dr. Charles A. (Ruby), Dr. Craig L. (Jamie), Betsy Levingston, Susan Tarr (Kerry), Donna Watkins (Bob); 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Seaton, of Winter Haven. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Miller, of Hesperia, MI. Her family is comforted knowing she is now face to face with her Heavenly Father whom she so faithfully served.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13th at the Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810 at 9:30-11:00am followed by a service at 11:00am. www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
