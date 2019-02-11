|
|
SALLY
JONES, 97
TALLAHASSEE - Sally H. Jones, age 97, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on February 4, 2019.
A native of Highland City, Florida, she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Haskins.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Paul D. Jones, son; Paul D Jones II, sisters; Edna Orme and Louise Woolwine, brothers; Carlous Haskins and Henry (Jack) Haskins. She is survived by son: Neil Jones, daughter-in-law: Jean Huffman, brother: John Henry Haskins, 3 grandchildren: Katelyn, Jeffrey and Paul Jones and 2 great grandchildren: Luke and Paul Jones.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier care. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812, Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to an organization that helps refugee children.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019