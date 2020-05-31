SALLY MOORE



The life of Sally Moore quietly and peacefully ended May 25, 2020 in Lake Wales, FL, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Fred Stone. The prior day her family gathered to visit her, aware of her recent decline in health.

Born June 9, 1925 to Joseph Virgil and Alma (Cook) Hathaway in Hammond, Indiana, Sally was a 1943 graduate of Hammond High. It was war-time in our country. She would serve on the top-secret Manhatten Project while working for Standard Oil Company.

On January 19, 1946 she married her high-school sweetheart, Herman B. Richardson, after his service in WW2. The newlyweds soon began life in Lakeland, Florida. While raising their children, Sally worked various part-time jobs. She joined Watson Clinic November, 1964. At The Clinic, she was administrative secretary to Dudley Towne, Clinic Manager, then medical transcriptionist for 13 years for Dr. John Verner. At her retirement May 30, 1986 she was Assistant Department Head for Secretarial Services. She thoroughly enjoyed her 22 year Clinic career!

Sally and Herman ('Slim') were blessed with 35 years of marriage, shortened by Slim's death on May 9, 1982. Five children, Mike, Pat, Tim, Carolyn and Marilyn were born in Lakeland and raised in the Gibsonia community.

She would later marry William G. Moore on June 7, 1986 and enjoyed this chapter of life until Bill's passing February 21, 1993.

Sally was a member of Gibsonia Baptist Church and was a devoted Sunday School teacher to elementary aged children. She later joined United Methodist Temple in south Lakeland, participating in her circle group. She was a longstanding, faithful member of The Order of the Amaranth, Court 16, Kathleen, Florida.

Sally developed a keen interest in researching her family history, and amassed significant documentation to qualify as a Daughter of the American Revolution. She was a member of the Lakeland Chapter DAR; a Heritage Club member of the National DAR; an Illinois Prairie Pioneer descendant. She was an active member of Imperial Polk Genealogical Society, serving as newsletter editor for many years. Sally was a member of The Hathaways of America Family Association and was able to attend many of their annual reunions.

Sally wrote poetry and family memoirs which her family will continue to treasure.

Sally's legacy of kindness, love, and Christian faith will be cherished by her devoted children, George Michael Richardson (Marie); Alan Patrick Richardson (Linda); Timothy Lynn Richardson (Janice); Carolyn Jean Stone (Frederick); and Marilyn Anne Hardcastle; loving grandchildren Renee Richardson, Kathy Richardson, Stephanie Herbert (Barry); precious great grandchildren Justin Richardson, Hailey Wheeler, Logan Addair and Paige Oien. Her memory will be cherished by her brother-in-law, Len Ault; nieces, nephews, close family friends and 'the Clinic girls'.

Sally was pre-deceased by brother Robert Hathaway and sister Elizabeth Ault and son-in-law John P. Hardcastle.

Special thanks to niece Sallie Brooks Smith, R.N.; caregiver Tracy Graham; the caring community of Lake Howard Heights, Winter Haven, FL where she resided the past year; Jim and Bill Moore for your love and support for Sally through the years.

Being under restrictions due to Covid-19, we will choose a later date to gather for a joyous memorial celebration. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Kathleen Area Historical Society; PO Box 977, Kathleen, FL 33849-0977 (in memory of Sally Moore).



