SALVADOR 'SAM' ANTHONY MONTE
LAKELAND - Sam Monte, 77, passed away peacefully of Glioblastoma on Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Sam was born December 16, 1942, in Birmingham, AL to the late John Lewis and Rose Cerniglia Monte.
He graduated from John Carroll Catholic High School and Auburn University where he was a proud member of the Tiger baseball team. In 1967, he joined Florida Tile in Lakeland, FL as their Purchasing Manager. In 1975, Sam opened Sam's Sport Shop where he served the athletic community of Central Florida for 40 years, retiring in 2015.
Sam was one of the founding members of the Lakeland Sertoma Civic Organization's Breakfast Club, served on the Board of Directors for the Athletic Dealers of America, was an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, was a two time President of Santa Fe Catholic High School's Booster Club, where he was also an assistant coach for the Hawks' football team. He coached youth baseball and played adult softball.
Sam's greatest joys were his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, fishing and cigars.
Sam is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Roselie Salamone Monte; son, John Michael Monte (Paula McGregor) and their sons Michael, Phillip Gaeton, and John 'Jack' of Lakeland; son, Frank David Monte (Audrey Sullivan) and their sons David and Matthew of Dunwoody, GA; daughter, Karen Monte Hackett and her children Megan and Ryan of Atlanta, GA. Sam is also survived by his siblings Mary Jo Monte Gustin (Fred), Pasqual 'Pat' Monte (Brenda), and Vinzene Monte Perrin (Wayne) all of Birmingham, AL. Along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 501 E. Carter Road, Lakeland, FL 33813, (863) 647-3400. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a date to be determined.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020