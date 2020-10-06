SALVATORE A. MORACO
WINTER HAVEN - Salvatore A. Moraco passed away peacefully at home on October 3rd, 2020 with Suzie by his side, under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Sal was born on July 9, 1937 in Utica, NY to Margaret and Sam Moraco. He is survived by his wife of almost 36 years Suzanne (Suzie) and his four devoted children, Anthony (Cathy) Moraco, Darlene Witham, Sam (Kelly) Moraco, and David (Jackie) Moraco along with 11 amazing grandchildren that he loved dearly.
Sal had a long and accomplished career. He served as a role model and mentor to many throughout his career, making a difference in the lives of those he touched. He joined Burroughs Corporation in Utica, NY in 1957 as a field engineer, repairing business machines at customer sites. As he advanced in field engineering, he was promoted to District Supply Manager in Syracuse, Branch Manager in Jamestown, and Branch Manager in Buffalo. Sal was known for his innovative sales programs, public speaking, and his effectiveness in managing and motivating people. In 1980, he was asked to move to Burrroughs' world headquarters in Detroit, Michigan to start a management training program for the Business Machines Group. He traveled extensively across the U.S. with a team of trainers, providing education and motivation to mid-level managers. With his achievements, he was promoted to the corporate level, expanding his focus to a worldwide audience. Burroughs merged with Sperry Univac in 1986 and became Unisys. In 1988, Sal transferred to the new Unisys headquarters in Blue Bell, Pa where he served as Director of Facility Management with oversight of over a million square feet of space and over 3,000 employees. Sal loved the management challenges of this job until again offered a promotion to lead the Chairman's Total Quality Award, where he developed and implemented a best practices program across Unisys worldwide. Sal retired from Unisys in 1995 after 38 years.
After Sal and Suzie moved to Winter Haven in 1995 and she continued her career, he tried to be a house husband but soon was drawn back to business and people development. He got involved in the internet in the early days of websites. He started a New Media department at the Winter Haven News Chief and subsequently took his skills to the The Ledger. Out of his experience in online media was born Cyberlink1, a web site development company primarily serving businesses in the Winter Haven-Lakeland area. After another 17 years of work, he retired again.
Sal was a big supporter of the Winter Haven Chamber and served on several non-profit boards including Main Street Winter Haven and the Women's Resource Center. Alongside Suzie, he was a driving force behind the success of the Humane Society Golf Invitational, which now bears his name. He loved boating on the Chain of lakes, golfing with Suzie, and in recent years drawing artwork for family and dear friends. Sal loved people, and they loved him. He will be missed by many, especially Suzie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Polk County, PO Box 9265, Winter Haven, Fl 33883 or www.polknokill.org
A memorial service will be held on October 10 at Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Winter Haven. Check their website for arrangements or to express condolences. If you plan to attend the service, the family requests that a mask be worn.